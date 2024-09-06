Telangana: Police work overtime to bring peace back to Jainoor

ADILABAD: A day after violence erupted in Jainoor town in Kumurambheem Asifabad district, the situation remained peaceful on Thursday even as the police continued efforts to bridge gaps by holding discussions with community leaders.

SPs from Adilabad, Jagtial and Sircilla held discussions with leaders of different communities in the Parishad meeting hall during the day while heavy police presence ensured that the situation remained under control. Meanwhile, the barricades erected by the police remain in place, effectively halting transportation from Utnoor.

Describing the situation in Jainoor as peaceful, DGP Dr Jitender said that the Police department was taking steps to instil confidence among the locals. He warned of strict action against those spreading rumours and provoking the people. Additional DG Mahesh Bhagawat and north zone IG Chandrashekhar Reddy are closely monitoring the situation with district collector Venkatesh Dhotre.

The SPs said that measures were in place to prevent any escalation of the unrest. They said that the government would bear the medical expenses of the victim. Kagaznagar DSP K Karunakar has been appointed as a special officer to assess the loss to property due to the violence and submit a report. Based on the report, measures will be taken to provide compensation.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Nirmal MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy visited Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad where he demanded the government take serious action against the accused. Expressing support to the victim’s family members, he spoke to the RMO and doctors about her condition. He criticised Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya alias Seethakka of terming the incident as an attack’ and not rape. “She must apologise,” Maheshwar Reddy said.

Recalling that the incident took place five days ago, he alleged that the government was protecting the accused. Alleging the government has been negligent, he claimed that there was no security for women in Agency areas.

The BJP leader claimed that Rohingya were living in Agency areas and demanded that they be identified and sent back to their home country. He also condemned the arrest of BJP leaders and MLAs in erstwhile Adilabad and condemned the “house arrest” of Sirpur MLA Palvai Harish Babu in Kagaznagar.