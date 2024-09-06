Telangana's Eturnagaram sanctuary to take decades to recover

HYDERABAD: It would take years, if not decades, for Mother Nature to undo the ecological damage caused by the rare weather phenomenon that laid waste to around one lakh trees in the Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary in Mulugu district on August 31, according to experts.

Mohan Chandra Pargaien, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), told TNIE: “The event was a natural phenomena which led to the uprooting of trees, which was a linear and a restricted kind of destruction in a single stroke, meaning in a short duration. This can happen only due to an unusual and exceptional phenomena, a strong gust of wind. The damage has occurred in one stretch in one location and has uprooted thousands of trees altogether. I have never seen such an incident in my life.”

Explaining the impact, Pargaien said that the massive vegetation destruction means that the forest cover has been lost which would mean deforestation. “The green cover has reduced. The capacity of the affected area for green cover has gone down. The soil binding capacity has also gone down, which is very likely to cause more soil erosion during heavy rains. In addition, local biodiversity has also been affected as their habitat has been destroyed. Although, no animal death has been reported so far and does not look like this event will lead to any man-animal conflict as such,” Pargaien said.