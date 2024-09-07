14-year-old techie redefines young genius

HYDERABAD: During the Global AI Summit in Hyderabad, 14-year-old prodigy Siddharth Nandyala complimented IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, saying, “I like your watch, sir.” The minister was so pleased that he gifted Siddharth the watch.

Siddarth is already making strides in AI, healthcare, and STEM education, with his projects currently being refined at T-Works for commercialisation. As a high-school freshman and founder of STEM IT, a platform dedicated to skilling students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, he is on a mission to create the next generation of inventors, problem solvers and entrepreneurs. His groundbreaking innovations demonstrate that age is no barrier to making a significant impact.

A year ago, Siddharth launched STEM IT to offer students an experience in electronics, machine learning, and deep learning. His goal is to build a community of young minds poised to revolutionise technology and entrepreneurship.

Siddharth’s prowess in AI is unparalleled. He holds the title of the world’s youngest AI Certified Professional from both ARM and Oracle. His AI-driven projects are pivotal in tackling challenges across various sectors, especially, the healthcare sector.

During his chat with TNIE at the summit, Siddhart said: “Artificial Intelligence is the future. AI can revolutionise any industry, be it healthcare, transportation or beyond. The potential for positive change is boundless.” Among his standout creations are the Fall Detection Band and the Diabetic Retinopathy Grading System.

Siddharth’s upcoming project is an affordable Prosthetic Arm that uses electroencephalography (EEG) to allow amputees to control their prosthetics with their thoughts. While traditional prosthetic arms cost over $400,000, his design costs only $300. This innovation is especially significant for children who require new prosthetics as they grow.

Siddharth’s father, Mahesh Nandyala, an entrepreneur and founder of The Startup Runway, has witnessed his son’s evolution into a problem solver. “All of Siddharth’s inventions come from the problems he has encountered,” Mahesh notes. For instance, after meeting a boy in Hyderabad who couldn’t afford a prosthetic arm, Siddharth was inspired to create a more affordable alternative. Similarly, seeing his grandfather fall led him to develop the highly accurate fall detection band.