Are cops ignoring Congress MLAs, ministers?

HYDERABAD: In what has turned out to be an embarrassment to the Congress, its Dalit MLA Vemula Veersham has lodged a complaint with speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar that Rachakonda police had humiliated him while he was on his way to receive Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy at a helipad in Nalgonda district recently.

Rubbing salt into the wound, the police did not recognise Veerasham and asked him to stay back as the minister’s chopper was landing. The MLA sought to raise a privilege issue with the Speaker.

As if this were not enough, another ruling party MLA from Manakondur Kavvampalli Satyanararana has come out against Karimnagar Police Commissioner Abhishek Mohanty for allegedly targeting a Dalit inspector in his constituency.

In fact, a few ministers also faced similar experiences. The officers were not being attentive to them and were not taking orders seriously, they allege. The ministers have brought the issue to the notice of the DGP and the Intelligence Chief several times but there was no improvement in the situation.

The tendency of the officers to not pay attention to the MLAs and ministers is causing a lot of heartburn and they sometimes wonder whether their party was in power or some other party.

Not happy with dept heads

The MLAs are also said to be unhappy with heads of departments for not giving much importance to their recommendations in postings to certain positions. A few MLAs took the issue to CM A Revanth Reddy and requested him to give postings to officers who would listen to them. They wanted him to replace the officers who are still continuing even after the change of guard in the state.