BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal asks BJP leaders to focus on membership drive

HYDERABAD: BJP national general secretary and its state unit in-charge Sunil Bansal on Friday asked the party’s Telangana leaders to focus on membership drive.

During a review meeting he had with different wings and committees of the party, Bansal directed the state leaders to cover all communities and sections of the society during the membership drive.

He also asked the presidents and general secretaries of different morchas to make suggestions on how and with whose guidance membership drive should be carried out at village level.

The party high command wants the state leaders to enrol at least 200 members in each polling booth and a total of 60 lakh members.

The membership drive will be launched on Sunday and it will be carried out in all districts on Monday and Tuesday. The party will conduct booth level meetings from September 26 to 30 to review the process.

Those who enrol 100 members are likely to be given “active membership” and the party intends to name 50,000 active members. This process will be carried out between October 1 and 15.