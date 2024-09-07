India not yet ready for AI regulations says Experts

HYDERABAD: On the second day of the Global AI Summit 2024 at HICC, experts from various fields discussed key aspects of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In the panel discussion on ‘Building Trust into AI Systems’, experts emphasised the importance of transparent, ethical and accountable AI practices. Opinions varied on how to adapt regulations similar to the European Union Artificial Intelligence Act.

Arghya Sengupta, Founder & Research Director of Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, said that India is not yet ready for AI regulations and that small innovators and developers could be most affected and recommended adopting certain codes of practice to make AI more responsible.

Sunil Abraham, Public Policy Director, Data Governance & Emerging Technologies at Meta, stressed the importance of focusing on model development, with developers playing a key role in creating AI models.

Experts from Georgia University discussed how AI could improve society by integrating technology into daily life and governance.

Dr Devesh Ranjan, Eugene C Gwaltney, Jr School Chair and Professor, George W Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology, highlighted five areas where AI could enhance services in India: improving government services (natural disaster and risk assessment), increasing access to services (digital extensions for farmers), maximising effectiveness of frontline workers (upskilling Anganwadi workers and healthcare professionals), reducing bias and boosting government capacity.