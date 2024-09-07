Telangana all set for grand Ganesh Chaturthi from today

HYDERABAD: Preparations are underway for the grand celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, set to begin on Saturday across the twin cities and culminate in a grand procession on September 17.

Devotees on Friday were busy installing Ganesha idols of varying size in pandals, homes and commercial establishments. An estimated 1.4 lakh pandals are expected to be set up across the region, an increase of 10 to 15% from last year. This includes areas in Greater Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal and other peripheral regions.

Like previous years, the Khairatabad Ganesh, at 70 ft this year, will be the highlight of the celebrations. It will be open for public viewing after special pujas are performed. The festival will culminate on Anant Chaturdashi, with the immersion of idols in various water bodies, ponds and tanks across the city.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) has announced that the 45th Samuhik Ganesh Nimajjanam (centralised immersion) will follow the traditional schedule, starting with the installation of idols on September 7 and concluding with the immersion processions on September 17. BGUS president G Raghava Reddy and secretary R Shashidhar said that the central office at Baheti Bhavan will operate 24x7 to assist with any issues during the festival.

Organisers of Ganesh mandaps are advised to inform local police stations about their installations, and the government has introduced an online information system to simplify the process, eliminating the need for formal registration or permission.

This year, BGUS aims to promote national unity by commemorating figures like Maharani Ahalya Bai Holkar, Maharani Rani Durgavati, and Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj and with a special booklet detailing their lives, the history of BGUS, and Ganesh puja rituals will be distributed to devotees during the festival.