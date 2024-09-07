Telangana, Andhra Pradesh suffered equally, CM Revanth reminds Centre

HYDERABAD: Apprising Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the huge losses Telangana suffered due to the recent rains and resultant floods, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday sought immediate relief to the state.

At a meeting with Chouhan at the Secretariat, the CM urged the Centre to provide funds to Telangana on par with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Revanth told the Union minister that as per preliminary estimates, the state incurred a loss of around Rs 5,438 crore.

Revanth informed Chouhan that Khammam and Mahbubnagar districts in Telangana, which border Andhra Pradesh also suffered huge damages like the neighbouring state. He said that all the departments were busy in collecting details of the actual damages at the field level. “The value of the total damages may increase further in the comprehensive report,” he told Chouhan.

The CM told Chouhan that Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Suryapet and other districts received a maximum rainfall of 40 cm in a single day. He said that though the government took precautionary measures and averted human loss, roads and irrigation structures and crops were damaged in the rains. Revanth made a PowerPoint presentation to Chouhan and also arranged a photo exhibition on state floods at the Secretariat.

The CM said that highways, houses and bridges were damaged at many places. Photographs of hanging railway tracks and embankments washed away in the flood-hit Mahabubabad district figured in the PPT.

Revanth said that the state government disbursed Rs 10,000 as an immediate relief to every flood-affected family.

The chief minister appealed to the Centre to provide immediate assistance for temporary repairs of breached lakes, damaged roads, dams and bridges.