AI City campus to have world class facilities

Touted to be a mini smart city, the campus in the AI City will house world-class office spaces, trade services, training facilities, retail and entertainment zones, co-living spaces, a luxury hotel, and a primary healthcare facility.

“In addition to office space, it’s going to have residences for employees to truly bring in the element of ‘walk to work’ enabling them to save valuable time on commutes and thus allowing them to improve their quality of life.

It’s going to bring all of these together, and that’s what really makes it the first of its kind,” Bhargava Srivari, vice-president, WTC Shamshabad, told TNIE on the sidelines of the AI Summit. It may be mentioned here that WTC Shamshabad is different from WTCFC. WTC Shamshabad is expected to be operational by the Q4 of 2025.

Srivari disclosed: “WTC Shamshabad will be a part of a 20 lakh sq ft facility, which will host GCC and other tech Fortune 500 companies as well. The idea is to expand it to one crore sq ft in a phased manner. WTC Shamshabad has also earmarked two lakh sq ft for AI and emerging technology companies to base their offices before expanding to the AI City. The area could go higher if there is demand from AI companies.”

Noting that the proposed AI City is going to take longer to develop, he said: “In the interim, during the development of the AI City, WTC is earmarking space for those AI related companies to come and start their operations at WTC Shamshabad. This can be for R&D or for any other AI related activity or emerging technologies.”