Govt’s policies aimed at restoring people’s trust in institutions: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the Congress government’s policies are aimed at restoring people’s trust and confidence in all institutions as well as the democratic system. In the last 10 years, Telangana had no policy on tourism, energy and sports policies, he said.

Addressing the gathering after handing over land allotment orders to Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society Limited, he said: “This government is moving forward by seeking suggestions from all sections of the society. Every one should contribute to enhance the dignity of their professions, including journalism.”

The CM appealed the journalists to practise self-restraint when action is taken against erring publications. “The onus is also on all professionals to take care of genuine scribes,” he added.

“Earlier, political parties established newspapers and other publications to spread their ideology. Now, the objective of the media is to spread canards and false propaganda. Journalism has been branded as a bad profession due to some unprofessional practices by a handful of journalists. Some scribes are changing the meaning of journalism. The professional journalists should take the responsibility to curb this practice,” he said.

The CM also said that “some publications crossed all limits and degraded the journalism by using objectionable language”.

“Respectful position of chief minister is also being ‘humiliated’ through writings in some newspapers. Theses publications are protecting the owners of some political parties,” he said.

Rs 10 crore funds for Media Academy

Revanth asked the Media Academy to prepare new guidelines for permanent solution to pending issues of journalists, including issue of accreditation and health cards.

Announcing sanction of Rs 10 crore to the Media Academy from Special Development Fund, he said: “Government will take the responsibility of approving the Media Academy proposals in the Cabinet.”

“All eligible stakeholders will be the partners in the Future City. Let us all participate in the development of Fourth City and Future City,” he said.

I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Telangana Media Academy chairman K Srinivas Reddy were present on the occasion.