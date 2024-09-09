Heavy rain forecast leaves Khammam residents worried

KHAMMAM: The residents in several parts of Khammam town and surroundings are in the grip of fear as heavy rains are forecast for the next two days in the district.

Floods receded in Munneru stream on Sunday giving some relief to the people who lost their homes and valuables in the floods that were triggered by heavy rains last week. The water level in Munneru had risen to 15.5 feet in the early hours giving some tense moments to the officials and the residents. However, they breathed a sigh of relief as the water level came down to 13.1 feet in the night.

The first warning will be issued when the flood level reaches 16 feet and the second warning at 24 feet in Munneru, said officials.

With fears of more rain lashing the town, District Collector Muzammil Khan declared a holiday for all the educational institutions under Khammam Municipal Corporation, Khammam Rural Mandal of Munneru catchment area on Monday. Town municipal Commissioner Abhisekh Augustya said measures are being taken to shift the people from low-lying areas to rehabilitation centres in view of forecast of more rains.

As many as 10,000 families were badly affected in 13 divisions in Khammam last Saturday and Sunday due to last week’s heavy rains.

Abhisekh Augustya said that about 4,000 to 5,000 flood victims have been shifted to five relief centres and are being provided with food, water, blankets, and essential commodities. About 5,000 flood victims are taking shelter in their relative’s houses, he added.

According to officials, about 5,900 houses were damaged in the rural areas in the district and as many as 9,155 houses in 13 divisions in Khammam town.