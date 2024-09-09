IMD issues yellow alert till Sept 12 for most districts in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Moderate rains lashed several parts of the city on Sunday afternoon, leading to water-logged roads and traffic jams as citizens stepped out to enjoy the Ganesha festival celebrations.

Many areas including Mehdipatnam, Attapur, Gudimalkapur, Asif Nagar, Sitafal Mandi, Masab Tank, Khairatabad, Nanal Nagar, ToliChowki, Sahikpet, Raidurgam, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Nampally, Secunderabad, MJ Market, Koti, Abids experienced heavy crowds and traffic jams.

Other parts of the state such as Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Vikarabadalso also experienced moderate rains.

The highest rainfall in the state was recorded in Bhadradri Kothagudem at 43.5 m and the city’s highest rainfall was 27.3 mm in Rajendra nagar.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for KomaramBheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts for Monday for heavy to very heavy rain.

A yellow alert has been issued till September 12 for most of the districts for heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with 30- 40 kmph.

For the next 48 hours, the city is likely to experience light to moderate rain. Maximum and minimum temperatures are to be around 30 degrees C and 23 degrees C respectively. Surface winds are likely to be Westerlies/North-westerlies with wind speeds around 08-12 kmph, said IMD.

According to IMD, the depression over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal moved slowly northwestwards and was likely to move nearly northwestwards and intensify further into a deep depression during the next 12 hours.

Thereafter, continuing to move further northwestwards, it is likely to cross the Odisha coast near Puri, whereas the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Bikaner, Narnaul, Jhansi etc.