KCR likely to hold meeting with key leaders next week
HYDERABAD: Relieved by the Supreme Court granting bail to his daughter and MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy scam, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is reportedly planning to hold a meeting with the key party leaders in the coming days to discuss future course of action.
If party sources are to be believed, the former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly will be meeting the party’s present and former MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other important leaders as early as next week to discuss the present political situation and issues being faced by the people of Telangana.
“KCR looks visibly relieved and relaxed after Kavitha release on bail. He is now focusing on many important aspects — restructuring and reinvigorating the party, winning back the confidence of the people and also to launch agitations to highlight the failures of the Congress government,” a said source.
The party’s senior leaders are reportedly preparing these and other points to be included in the agenda for the meeting, during which the BRS president will provide guidance to the cadre and leaders on how to take the party forward.
Plans to expose state government’s ‘failures’
Rao is also likely to announce an action plan for upcoming local body elections. As part of its preparations for the elections, the pink party plans to “expose” Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his government’s failure to fulfil the six guarantees promised to the people of Telangana during the 2023 Assembly elections.
The party has already started its campaign against the state government’s “failures”. Party’s working president KT Rama Rao and other key leaders, including T Harish Rao, Jagadish Reddy and Sabita Indra Reddy as well as the MLAs have not only been leading the protests on various issues but they have also been visiting flood-effected areas in Khammam, Suryapet and Mahabubabad districts. They have also been holding press meets to highlight the Congress government’s alleged failure to have measures in place to face the flood situation and also to protect lives and properties of people during rains and floods.
Former minister Harish Rao, who has been specifically targeting CM Revanth Reddy, has even asked the government to hold an all-party meeting on floods and also to take the delegation to New Delhi to exert pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release flood relief funds for the state. But there has been no response from the state government on Harish’s demand.
The BRS chief is likely to announce an action plan to expose the government over its failure to implement the six guarantees and give a call to party cadre and leaders to stage protests across the state over this and other issues, said key party leader.
People’s trust
