KCR likely to hold meeting with key leaders next week

HYDERABAD: Relieved by the Supreme Court granting bail to his daughter and MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy scam, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is reportedly planning to hold a meeting with the key party leaders in the coming days to discuss future course of action.

If party sources are to be believed, the former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly will be meeting the party’s present and former MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other important leaders as early as next week to discuss the present political situation and issues being faced by the people of Telangana.

“KCR looks visibly relieved and relaxed after Kavitha release on bail. He is now focusing on many important aspects — restructuring and reinvigorating the party, winning back the confidence of the people and also to launch agitations to highlight the failures of the Congress government,” a said source.

The party’s senior leaders are reportedly preparing these and other points to be included in the agenda for the meeting, during which the BRS president will provide guidance to the cadre and leaders on how to take the party forward.