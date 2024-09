HYDERABAD: Amid widespread concerns from homeowners in Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones of lakes in the city, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath on Sunday clarified that existing houses, even if built in these areas, will not be demolished. He asserted that inhabited structures would remain untouched.

In a statement, Ranganath said that only new constructions in FTL and buffer zones of water bodies would be demolished. He clarified that the structures demolished in Sunnam Cheruvu and Katwa Cheruvu on Sunday were still under construction and lacked the necessary permissions.

He stated that HYDRAA would remove huts and temporary sheds that appear overnight. “We will demolish permanent structures used for commercial purposes,” the HYDRAA commissioner added.

‘State govt to decide on inhabited encroachements’

Ranganath also said that the state government would make a policy decision regarding long-standing, permanent encroachments in FTL and buffer zones, similar to those along the Musi river. HYDRAA will wait for this decision before acting on long-inhabited structures but will ensure that future and new encroachments are stopped.

He also noted that criminal cases are being filed against encroachers and urged people not to purchase houses, flats or land in FTL and buffer zones of any lake. Ranganath advised potential buyers to check the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) lakes website or approach HYDRAA to clarify any doubts about FTL and buffer zones.