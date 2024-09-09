Telangana

Rs 1 crore, Group-1 job, house site for Paralympics medal winner Deepthi

Revanth Reddy also announced a Rs 10 lakh cash award to her coach N Ramesh, a recipient of the Dronacharya Award.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy felicitates Deepthi Jeevanji, who won bronze medal in the Women’s 400m T20 event at the Paralympic Games in Paris, on Saturday
HYDERABAD: The state government announced a one crore cash reward, Group-1 job, and 500 square yards house site in Warangal to Deepthi Jeevanji, who won a bronze medal in the recently held Paralympics 2024 in Paris.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday congratulated the first Indian intellectually impaired athlete to win a Paralympic medal, Deepthi Jeevanji, who hails from Warangal.

The chief minister also instructed the officials to make required arrangements for the coaching and other necessary things for all participants of the Paralympics.

Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) Chairman Shivsena Reddy, MP Balram Naik, and MLA KR Nagaraju thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for encouraging Deepthi Jeevanj and other Paralympics athletes.

Paris Paralympics 2024
Deepthi Jeevanji

