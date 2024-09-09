Rs 1 crore, Group-1 job, house site for Paralympics medal winner Deepthi

HYDERABAD: The state government announced a one crore cash reward, Group-1 job, and 500 square yards house site in Warangal to Deepthi Jeevanji, who won a bronze medal in the recently held Paralympics 2024 in Paris.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday congratulated the first Indian intellectually impaired athlete to win a Paralympic medal, Deepthi Jeevanji, who hails from Warangal.

Revanth Reddy also announced a Rs 10 lakh cash award to her coach N Ramesh, a recipient of the Dronacharya Award.

The chief minister also instructed the officials to make required arrangements for the coaching and other necessary things for all participants of the Paralympics.

Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) Chairman Shivsena Reddy, MP Balram Naik, and MLA KR Nagaraju thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for encouraging Deepthi Jeevanj and other Paralympics athletes.