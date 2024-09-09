Ryot killed self over loan non-waiver, insists Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Sunday reiterated his claim that Medchal farmer Surender Reddy died by suicide as his crop loan was not waived.

Speaking to reporters here, Harish alleged that the farmer ended his life after leaving a letter at the Agriculture Department office in Medchal. “He had loans with APGVB Bank — Rs 1.93 lakh in his name and Rs 1.15 lakh in his mother’s name. The bank manager told his family that only one member is eligible for loan waiver. Unable to cope, Surender Reddy took the extreme step,” he added.

Alleging that crop loans of only one member of the family were waived, the Siddipet MLA said that there were several such instances in the state.

“For example, in Narayanraopet village in Siddipet district, Nalla Manemma, a farmer, has a loan of Rs 1 lakh. Her husband passed away sometime in 2010, but bank officials are now asking her produce for her husband’s Aadhaar card to process the loan waiver. How can someone provide an Aadhaar card of person who passed away before Aadhaar card system was introduced,” he wondered.

“In another case, Kumbala Siddha Reddy and Chatla Harish, two unmarried farmers, are being asked to provide their wives’ Aadhaar cards. Are they supposed to get married just to have their loans waived,” he asked.

“These are just a few examples,” Harish said and alleged that the state government waived loans for only 20 lakh farmers while more than 21 lakh farmers were still waiting to receive the benefits of loan waiver scheme.

“Surender Reddy’s death was not a suicide and it was a murder committed by the Congress government,” Harish Rao said and claimed that “so far 470 farmers died under the Congress rule”.