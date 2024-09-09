Ten held over violence in Telangana's Jainoor

ADILABAD: In efforts to keep peace and calm, the trouble-torn Jainoor town of Kumurambheem-Asifabad continued to remain under police watch for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday with Section 144 imposed in the area. Around 1,200 police personnel have been deployed and barricades erected to stop vehicular traffic towards Jainoor.

The police are continuing their efforts to identify the mob involved in vandalising the public and private property via CCTV cameras. So far, 10 persons have been arrested and produced before the court while several others remain absconding.

Superintendent of Police DV Srinivas has been monitoring the situation and the women who were wounded in the unrest are undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Godam Nagesh and MLA Payal Shankar accused the police of filing cases against people belonging to a particular community. They alleged that recently a large mob attacked a Hindu family in Jainoor but the police filed cases against only a few members who were later released on bail.