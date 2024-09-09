Three held for repeated sexual assault of minor in Telangana's Siddipet district

SIDDIPET: Three youths on Sunday were apprehended by police for sexually assaulting and making a minor girl pregnant in a village under the Dubbaka police station limits in Siddipet district.

The accused who allegedly sexually assaulted the victim studying ninth class were sent to judicial remand.

Siddipet Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), G Madhu said that on Saturday the victim was taken to hospital by her mother as she looked ill. Upon doing the tests it was revealed that she is pregnant.

When her mother repeatedly asked her daughter, the minor disclosed that three people sexually assaulted and threatened her since March.

Following this the victim’s mother approached the Barosa Center. Police recorded the statement of the minor.

A case under POCSO Act has been registered and investigation is on, said the Dubbaka police.