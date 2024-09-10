Central team coming to assess flood damage in Telangana

HYDERABAD: An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) will visit Telangana on September 11 to assess the damage caused by floods and heavy rain.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) constituted the IMCT with six officials. MHA joint secretary and adviser (operations and communication) at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Col Kirti Pratap Singh will lead the team.

The other members of the team are joint secretary (oilseeds development) of Agriculture Ministry Shantinath Shivappa Kagi, deputy director (Finance Ministry) Mahesh Kumar, superintending engineer, Roads and Highways SK Kushvaha, undersecretary, Rural Development Ministry T Nialkhanson and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) scientist Sashivardhan Reddy.

The team will visit flood-affected areas in Telangana and interact with those affected by the floods and with the administration.

Meanwhile, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy spoke to Colonel KP Singh over phone and provided his first-hand experience of interaction with flood-affected people in Khammam.