Disha encounter PILs: HC seeks clarity on stay orders

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Registry to place all relevant writ petitions and orders passed by a single judge in the cases related to the alleged fake encounter of the accused in the Disha case by September 30. A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao was hearing a batch of PILs seeking a judicial probe into the alleged encounter in which four accused were shot dead by the police at Chatanpally, Shadnagar, in December 2019.

During the proceedings, the bench was informed of the stay orders passed by Justice B Vijaysen Reddy in a batch of writ petitions filed by 10 police officers involved in the encounter. These officers had challenged the Justice VS Sirpurkar Commission report dated January 28, 2022, which recommended the registration of an FIR under Section 302 IPC (murder) against them. The officers contended that they were not given an opportunity to present their defence before the commission.