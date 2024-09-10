KTR welcomes HC directive, says it’s a slap in Congress's face

HYDERABAD: Welcoming the Telangana High Court’s directive on the disqualification petitions, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday predicted that byelections would be held in the Assembly segments represented by Danam Nagender, Kadiyam Srihari and Tellam Venkat Rao.

In a statement issued here, Rama Rao said that HC order was a like a slap in the face of Congress. “All the three defected MLAs would forgo their posts and the bypolls would be held in those segments,” he said.

“AICC leader Rahul Gandhi talks about protection of the Constitution but the Congress is murdering it here in Telangana,” he alleged and added that the grand old party would be punished in the people’s court.

The BRS leader recalled that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, while in Opposition, wanted people to stone to death those who defected to other parties. “Is the same rule applicable now,” he wondered.

Rama Rao later posted on X: “The Hon’ble High Court’s directive to the Assembly Secretary to place disqualification petitions before the Speaker is a victory for democracy. Now, the honorable Speaker Garu has 4 weeks to restore transparency and uphold the sanctity of the House. We fought relentlessly for this moment, no more betrayal of the people’s mandate! Jai Telangana!”

Meanwhile, Siddipet MLA and former minister T Harish Rao said that the high court ruling on the defections was a significant setback for “undemocratic” practices of the Congress.

“It clearly indicates that those who switched parties cannot escape disqualification. The court’s decision was a victory for democracy and a strong stand in upholding the values of our Constitution,” he said.

As a result, byelections in these constituencies are inevitable, Harish Rao said and added that they were confident that the BRS would emerge victorious in those polls.

“We trust that the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly will act promptly, following the court’s directive, to safeguard democracy by making a decision within the next four weeks,” Harish added.