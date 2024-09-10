Telangana hospitals facing over 50% staff shortage, 2022-23 report reveals

HYDERABAD: Out of the 33 districts in Telangana only six have functional district hospitals, according to the Health Dynamics of India (Infrastructure & Human Resources) 2022-23 report released by Union Health Ministry on Monday.

As on March 31, 2023 Hyderabad, Jangaon, Karimnagar, Khammam, Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts have functional district hospitals.

According to the report, there are only nine medical colleges in the state.

The sanctioned posts of doctors and specialists in district and sub-district hospitals are 2,551, but only 1,314 posts are filled, indicating that there is a shortage of more than 50 per cent of staff.

Though the required number of doctors or medical officers in PHCs in rural areas are 594, there are 1,188 sanctioned posts in Telangana. Of these, 431 posts are lying vacant.

Telangana also reported shortfall of specialists in community health centres. Required number of specialists like surgeons, OB & GYN, physicians, paediatricians and radiologists in CHCs are 145 but the sanctioned posts are only 90, resulting in a huge shortfall. Of the sanctioned posts, 42 are vacant.

Of 4,228 sub-centres in Telangana, only 1,942 are functioning from own buildings, 1,813 from rented buildings and 437 are functioning from rent-free panchayat or society buildings.