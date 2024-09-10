Telangana local bodies, parties seek greater share in devolution of funds

HYDERABAD: Representatives of Telangana local bodies as well as political parties sought greater share in devolution of taxes from the Union government to the state.

They submitted their suggestions to Sixteenth Finance Commission (SFC) chairman Arvind Panagariya, who held a series of meetings with the representatives of panchayats, GHMC and also with leaders of various political parties here on Monday.

Municipal chairpersons, former sarpanches and representatives of various business and trade organisations, members of state finance commission also met the SFC team, which also comprised secretary Ritvik Pandey and members Ajay Narayan Jha, Annie George Mathew, Manoj Panda and Soumya Kanti Ghosh.

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, Dana Kishore briefed the committee members about the status of urban local bodies in the state. Panchayat Raj secretary Lokesh Kumar and other officials also presented an overview of the state.

The SFC chairman also interacted with several trade bodies like FICCI and CII. Members of various trade bodies sought change in criteria of devolution, which should incentivise a performing state.

The industry bodies wanted a special fund for revival of industries that have turned sick during Covid-19. Special Chief Secretary Finance K Ramakrishna Rao and other officials also attended the meeting.

BRS wants tax share increased to 50%

Opposition BRS requested the visiting SFC to increase the states’ share in Central taxes. Former minister T Harish Rao, along with other BRS leaders, participated in the meeting.

“We opine that it is the need of the hour that states’ shares in Central taxes needs to be increased from the present 41% to 50%. This can easily be accommodated by about 20% reduction in the expenditure of the Centre on state and concurrent subjects,” they said.

“At the time of framing the Constitution, non-tax revenues were insignificant and therefore not included in the divisible pool. But over the years, non-tax revenues of the Centre have become more buoyant. Non-tax revenues, which are not shared with states, have increased from a mere Rs 175 crore in 1960-61 to Rs 2.85 lakh crore in 2022-23. An amount of Rs 5.46 lakh crore is budgeted in 2024-25. Therefore, there is a case for the inclusion of non-tax revenues in the divisible pool,” they demanded.