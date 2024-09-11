A fair decision taken as per rules: D Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Brushing off criticism from the BRS over the appointment of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday said that the Assembly Speaker made the appointment following established procedure and rules.

Speaking to reporters here, Sridhar Babu said that it was inappropriate for BRS leaders to speak critically of the Speaker, to the point where their comments appeared insulting. He said that no one has the right to question the Speaker’s decision.

“Arekapudi Gandhi has clarified that he is a BRS MLA and has not joined the Congress. If there are any differences among BRS leaders, it has nothing to do with us,” Sridhar Babu said. He stated that the BRS lacked the moral right to speak on Constitutional values.