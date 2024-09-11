BJP relies on collective strength, not individual charisma: Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

NIZAMABAD: Revealing that the BJP national leadership advised him to attribute his election victory to the party workers rather than to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity, BJP Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Tuesday said that the party stressed on collective strength and not individual charisma.

Vishweshwar Reddy was speaking after launching the BJP membership drive in Nizamabad in the presence of the party’s district unit president Dinesh Kulachari, MLAs Paidi Rakesh Reddy and Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said that following his election victory, he headed to Delhi to meet the party’s national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP organisational general secretary BL Santhosh.

“The party has set a target of two lakh new members from Nizamabad alone. As of date, we have enrolled 9,000 members and I am confident that the target can be achieved by September 17, the last day of the membership drive,” Vishweshwar Reddy said.

He said that this would play a key role in the BJP’s performance in upcoming local body elections.

He also stressed the significance of party members embodying the BJP’s nationalist philosophy, stating that those lacking the ability to win elections or help the party candidates should consider leaving the party for other organisations.