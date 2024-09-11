Centre gives nod for four more medical colleges in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Union government on Tuesday accorded permission to start four more medical colleges in Telangana. With this, the state has got permission to start eight medical colleges this year.

Each new medical college will have 50 MBBS seats. Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha thanked the Central government for according permission for four medical colleges.

According to the minister, the health ministry accorded permission for medical colleges at Yadadri, Medak, Maheswaram and Quthbullapur. The state government received a letter to this effect from the ministry on Tuesday. The Centre has already approved new medical colleges in Mulugu, Narsampet, Gadwal and Narayanpet this year. With the additional 800 seats proposed, the total MBBS seats in the state will increase to 4,090.

The Central team, which visited the eight colleges, expressed dissatisfaction about lack of teaching staff and other amenities and refused to accord permission. After Congress came to power, it filled the vacant posts, purchased the required equipment and appealed to the National Medical Commission to accord permission. Rajanarsimha congratulated the health officials for getting the required permissions for the new medical colleges.