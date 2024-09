HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has sought the support of the 16th Finance Commission for restructuring loans and for providing additional assistance to help free up resources for further development.

A delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met members of the Commission at the Praja Bhavan on the second day of its two-day visit to the state.

In its presentation, the state government said: “Telangana is at a critical juncture. While the state has made rapid strides in economic development, we are currently grappling with a debt burden exceeding `6.85 lakh crore, as of the end of the previous financial year. This is the result of significant investments in infrastructure, but a large portion of our resources is now being diverted toward debt servicing. We request the Commission’s support in either restructuring this debt or providing additional assistance to help free up resources for further development.”

During the meeting, the CM pointed out that Telangana was an economically growing, rapidly transforming state that has made immense contributions to the country. “Despite strong advantages and a good economy, we are facing huge challenges,” he said.

Expressing concern over the debt burden, he said that huge loans taken over the last 10 years have now created a situation where a significant part of the revenues is used just to repay debt. “If we don’t manage loans and interest payment, it will slow down progress,” the CM said.

He added: “I strongly place my demand and I speak for all states — increase allocation of Central funds to states from 41% to 50%. If you can do this, I promise you that I will take huge responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make India a $5 trillion economy. I will make Telangana a $1 trillion economy. Help Telangana so we can in turn help India become the third largest economy of the world.”