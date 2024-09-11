Compensate us before Kupti survey: Telangana ryots

ADILABAD: After the state government proposed the Kupti project in Neeradigonda mandal and sanctioned Rs 234 crore for survey works in the recent Budget, officials visited villages in the region and held a meeting with farmers to address their concerns.

Farmers urged officials that compensation for their lands and houses be provided before they begin the survey. They raised concerns that the project would affect four villages—Kupti, Kumari, Gandhari and Gagili. Additionally, they pointed out that 1,800 acres of land, including 1,100 acres of fertile black cotton soil, would be affected, and many farmers opposed leaving their land.

The farmers noted that in previous projects, compensation was often delayed until after the survey. The Kupti project will be built on the catchment area of Kadam. It also aims to ensure year-round water supply to Kuntala waterfalls.