BRS MLAs ask Speaker to follow Telangana HC directive on disqualification pleas

HYDERABAD: BRS legislators KP Vivekananda and Padi Kaushik Reddy on Wednesday met the State Legislature Secretary and submitted a memorandum, asking him to start the process of hearing the three disqualification petitions by the Speaker as directed by the Telangana High Court.

Besides dealing with the petitions filed against Danam Nagender, Tellam Venkata Rao and Kadiyam Srihari, they also wanted the Speaker to take action in seven other disqualification petitions pending with him.

They said that the Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu’s comments on MLAs who defected from the BRS to the Congress and appointment of PAC chairman were unfair.

“Sridhar Babu’s remarks were against AICC leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement on defections. He should disclose who suggested the fourth name - Arekapudi Gandhi - for the PAC post. He should also reveal what happened to the nomination filed by BRS MLA T Harish Rao. Arekapuri Gandhi should make it clear to the people to which party he belongs now,” they said.

Kaushik Reddy, meanwhile, dared Gandhi to come to Telangana Bhavan on Thursday if he still considers himself as a member of the BRS.