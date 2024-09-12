Justice league: Muslim women can pray in mosques, reiterates Telangana HC

Muslim women can pray in mosques, reiterates HC

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed a writ appeal filed by the Muthawali Committee of Ibadathkhana Hussaini challenging a prior court order allowing women of the Akbari sect to enter and take part in majlis (congregational prayers) inside the mosque.

The original ruling, which granted women access to the ibadathkhana, had included interpretations of Quranic verses. In its orders on Wednesday, the high court expunged these specific religious interpretations, focusing solely on the legal aspects of the case.

The Anjumane Alavi Shia Imamia Athna Ashari Akhbari had earlier filed a writ petition against the Muthawali Committee, contesting its refusal to allow entry to women for prayer. The single-judge bench initially ruled in favour of allowing women to participate in prayers, following which the Muthawali Committee filed the writ appeal.

During the appeal, both parties conceded that Muslim women have an undisputed right to enter a mosque and participate in prayers. However, it was agreed that women are not permitted to lead prayers within the mosque.

Acknowledging this consensus, the bench upheld the right of women to pray but removed any interpretative religious elements from the previous judgment. The high court also directed the mosque authorities to make appropriate arrangements to accommodate women, including designating a separate space for them to conduct their prayer sessions.