'Quick action minimised loss of life': Telangana Chief Secretary to IMCT

HYDERABAD/MAHABUBABAD: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Wednesday briefed the visiting Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) about the extensive damage caused in most parts of the state due to the unprecedented rainfall from August 31 to September 3.
The six-member IMCT, headed by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) advisor and joint secretary in the Home Ministry Col Kirti Pratap Singh, held discussions with the chief secretary and senior state government officials at the Secretariat.
The CS informed the IMCT that even though the weather alert was received at a very short notice, the administration was put on high alert and swift action was taken by the state government which minimised loss of human life.
“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was reviewing the situation regularly and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with two other ministers, reached Khammam weathering the rains to monitor the relief and rescue operations. The state government released money to the district administration immediately to take up relief measures,” she told the IMCT.
The chief secretary urged the IMCT to liberalise the state government by extending relief extensively. She also informed that the CM has ordered formation of specialised teams on the lines of the NDRF to participate in rescue operations in emergency situations in the state. She sought the support of the NDMA in training and other logistics for the specialised teams.
The CS also flagged the issue of air rescue operations during heavy rains which is becoming a major challenge for the administration and sought the cooperation of the Centre in addressing this issue.
The massive tree felling and ecological disaster in 332 hectares in Eturnagaram was also highlighted. The IMCT advised a detailed study to determine the root cause of this unprecedented ecological disaster.
Disaster Management Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar gave a brief overview of the damage caused and measures initiated by the state government to provide immediate relief to the people who are in distress.
He informed that preliminary estimates pegged the damages at Rs 5,438 crore while a detailed assessment was on.
Senior officials from Agriculture, R&B, MAUD, Panchayat Raj, Energy, Animal Husbandry and Forest departments briefed the central team. Earlier, the IMCT was shown a photo exhibition on the extensive damage caused due to the rains.
Special Chief Secretary, Finance, K Ramakrishna Rao, Special Chief Secretary, R&B, Vikas Raj, Additional DG Mahesh Bhagwath, DG, Fire Services, Nagi Reddy, Principal Secretary, MAUD, Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Sabyasachi Ghosh, Housing Secretary Buddha Prakash Jyothi, Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, I&PR Commissioner Hanumantha Rao and other senior officials were present.
Central team inspects flood-affected areas in Mahabubabad district
A six-member central team visited the flood-affected villages in Mahabubabad. District Collector Adwait Kumar Singh detailed the impact of heavy rains, including damage to roads, agricultural fields, breached tanks and houses.
They interacted with farmers and collected details from them. The locals and farmers explained to the central team about the loss they had suffered due to heavy rains.
According to a preliminary report from Mahabubabad district administration, the floods caused significant damage to 96 houses, 40 tanks, 27 roads and 40,000 acres of crops were submerged.