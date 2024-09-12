'Quick action minimised loss of life': Telangana Chief Secretary to IMCT

HYDERABAD/MAHABUBABAD: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Wednesday briefed the visiting Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) about the extensive damage caused in most parts of the state due to the unprecedented rainfall from August 31 to September 3.

The six-member IMCT, headed by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) advisor and joint secretary in the Home Ministry Col Kirti Pratap Singh, held discussions with the chief secretary and senior state government officials at the Secretariat.

The CS informed the IMCT that even though the weather alert was received at a very short notice, the administration was put on high alert and swift action was taken by the state government which minimised loss of human life.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was reviewing the situation regularly and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with two other ministers, reached Khammam weathering the rains to monitor the relief and rescue operations. The state government released money to the district administration immediately to take up relief measures,” she told the IMCT.

The chief secretary urged the IMCT to liberalise the state government by extending relief extensively. She also informed that the CM has ordered formation of specialised teams on the lines of the NDRF to participate in rescue operations in emergency situations in the state. She sought the support of the NDMA in training and other logistics for the specialised teams.

The CS also flagged the issue of air rescue operations during heavy rains which is becoming a major challenge for the administration and sought the cooperation of the Centre in addressing this issue.