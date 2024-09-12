Telangana Chief Electoral Officer holds meeting with political parties on voter enrolment drive

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy held a meeting with representatives from registered political parties to discuss the progress of the ongoing voter enrolment drive in the state.

A total of 11 representatives from various political parties attended the meeting, where the CEO sought their support in accelerating the voter enrolment process. Congress, BJP, BRS, MIM, TDP, CPI, CPM and Aam Aadmi Party leaders attended the meeting.

They highlighted the importance of involving party representatives more actively in the enrolment process.

They stressed that such collaboration would help streamline the initiative and ensure maximum voter participation.

Sudharshan Reddy thanked the representatives for their input and assured them that their suggestions would be taken into consideration.

The CEO explained the role of the Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who are going door-to-door to facilitate the registration of first-time voters, particularly those who will turn 18 by January 1, 2025.

The BLOs are also assisting in updating and correcting existing voter details, rationalising voter distribution across polling booths and ensuring an overall improvement in voter enrolment throughout the state. He added that the ECI has made voter enrolment easy by allowing eligible voters to scan a QR code, which is quick, easy and hassle-free.