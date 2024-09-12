Telangana CM Revanth & co land in Delhi to get nod for Cabinet expansion

HYDERABAD: Following the appointment of a new president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), state Congress leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, left for New Delhi on Wednesday to get the high command’s approval for long-pending appointments, including expansion of the Cabinet and composition of the new TPCC committees.

It is learnt that the CM also sought the appointment of PM Narendra Modi as well as other Union ministers to apprise them of the loss suffered by the state in the recent devastating floods, and funds required for development and welfare schemes.

Besides Revanth, the other leaders who landed in the national capital included new TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

It is learnt that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is also likely to fly to Delhi on Thursday.

A sudden decision

Although it is being circulated within the grand old party that the Cabinet expansion is likely to be delayed, the CM’s sudden decision to visit Delhi, cancelling a scheduled meeting, has created interest in political circles with many anticipating some changes in the ruling party.

Sources said Mahesh Kumar Goud has prepared a list of around 200 names for the office-bearer posts.

However, it is the appointment of working presidents that seems to be in great demand after the TPCC campaign committee chairman’s post. While T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy is the frontrunner for the campaign committee chairman’s post, there are multiple aspirants for the working president posts. Senior leaders, including MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, ZP chairperson Saritha Tirupataiah, Addanki Dayakar, Adluri Laxman, Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy and Balram Naik are eyeing working president posts.

For the six vacant ministerial berths, P Sudharshan Reddy, Malreddy Ranga Reddy, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, V Srihari, G Vivek, N Balu Naik, Adluri Laxman, K Premsagar Rao and several others are under consideration.