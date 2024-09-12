Telangana CM tells SI cadets to curb drug abuse, cybercrimes

HYDERABAD: As many as 547 sub-inspector cadets, including 145 women, were inducted into the state police force on Wednesday at the passing-out parade at the Raja Bahadur Venkatarama Reddy Telangana Police Academy. They will soon be deployed in the Ganesh immersion bandobast.

This is the third batch of sub-inspector (SI) stipendiary cadets, who completed nine months of rigorous training.

As the chief guest, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reviewed the parade and congratulated the cadets for their dedication and hard work. “Drug menace should be rooted out with an iron fist. After seeing all the trained cops, I am confident that Telangana will become a drug-free state soon,” the CM said.

He also highlighted that the new SIs should work towards curbing the growing concerns of drug abuse and cybercrimes.

Of the 547 cadets who successfully completed their training, 109 qualified as constables, said DGP of the Police Academy Abhilasha Bisht, adding that 75 of the trainees are postgraduates.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana DGP Jitender advised the new cadets to listen to the concerns of the people and work collaboratively to address their issues.

“As sub inspectors, you will lead a team of police personnel at the ground level. You need to lead by example. Foster teamwork, stay updated with the latest laws and technology,” he said.