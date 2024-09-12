Telangana CM tells SI cadets to curb drug abuse, cybercrimes

HYDERABAD: As many as 547 sub-inspector cadets, including 145 women, were inducted into the state police force on Wednesday at the passing-out parade at the Raja Bahadur Venkatarama Reddy Telangana Police Academy. They will soon be deployed in the Ganesh immersion bandobast.
This is the third batch of sub-inspector (SI) stipendiary cadets, who completed nine months of rigorous training.
As the chief guest, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reviewed the parade and congratulated the cadets for their dedication and hard work. “Drug menace should be rooted out with an iron fist. After seeing all the trained cops, I am confident that Telangana will become a drug-free state soon,” the CM said.
He also highlighted that the new SIs should work towards curbing the growing concerns of drug abuse and cybercrimes.
Of the 547 cadets who successfully completed their training, 109 qualified as constables, said DGP of the Police Academy Abhilasha Bisht, adding that 75 of the trainees are postgraduates.
Speaking on the occasion, Telangana DGP Jitender advised the new cadets to listen to the concerns of the people and work collaboratively to address their issues.
“As sub inspectors, you will lead a team of police personnel at the ground level. You need to lead by example. Foster teamwork, stay updated with the latest laws and technology,” he said.
Upon induction, 401 sub-inspectors will be working in civil, 71 in armed reserves, 29 in Telangana Special Police, 22 in IT and Communications, 12 in Special Protection Force, nine in fingerprint bureau assistance and three will be deployed as police training officers.
Over a period of nine months, the cadets underwent both indoor and outdoor training with a special focus on emerging crime trends like cybercrime.
State police donate Rs 11 crore to CMRF
Telangana police on Wednesday donated Rs 11.06 crore to the CMRF as a measure to support those affected by the recent floods in the state. The fund, which is equivalent to one day’s salary of the state’s police personnel, was handed over to the CM during the passing-out parade of SIs on Wednesday.
PK donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief in TG
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, on Tuesday, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad. During the meeting, PK handed over a Rs 1 crore cheque as a donation to the CMRF for carrying out relief measures in flood-affected areas in Telangana.