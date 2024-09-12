Telangana to celebrate September 17 as Praja Palana Day

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to celebrate September 17, the day Hyderabad was integrated into the Indian Union in 1948, as the “Telangana Praja Palana Day” (people’s governance day).

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued orders to this effect on Wednesday.

As per the orders, the national flag will be hoisted at all government offices, urban local bodies and gram panchayats on September 17. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will hoist the Tricolour in Hyderabad and the ministers and other dignitaries in the district headquarters.

Different parties, divergent views

In 2023, the then BRS government decided to celebrate September 17 as National Integration Day. The Union government, on the other hand, decided to celebrate it as Hyderabad Liberation Day, and the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a gazette notification to this effect on March 13, 2024.

Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, following a “police action” under Operation Polo. While some describe it as liberation from Nizam rule, others call it a merger with the Indian Union.

Recently, the state government decided to hold the Praja Palana programmes for 10 days starting from September 17, to accept applications and details from people for issuing new ration and health cards.