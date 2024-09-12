Telangana: Water polluted by dump yard proves bane of farmers

SANGAREDDY: The farmers of Fasalwadi village, three km away from the district headquarters of Sangareddy, are facing serious problems due to the water that enters their fields being polluted.

The water is being affected by the dump yard set up by the Sangareddy municipality on the outskirts of Fasalwadi village. The farmers said that due to the recent rains, the water contaminated by the dump yard, which has rotting food items and other waste, is entering their fields. Another problem that affects them is the foul smell of the polluted water.

District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) Vice-Chairman Patnam Manikyam and a farmer, Venugopal Reddy, of Fasalwadi, said that the water which emits a foul smell is entering the fields, making it difficult for them to work in their farms. They said that no farm labourer wants to get into the contaminated water to remove the weeds.

“No one is coming to work even for a wage of Rs 1,000 per day. I have cultivated paddy in 15 acres of land I have taken on lease. The crop has reached a stage where weeds have to be removed,” Venugopal Reddy said.