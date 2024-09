HYDERABAD: The state government is set to establish two new engineering colleges under the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), commonly referred to as IIIT-Basara, in Mahbubnagar and Khammam districts.

The decision was made at a Cabinet sub-committee meeting on ‘Reforms in the Educational Sector’ held at the state Secretariat on Wednesday.

The aim is to decongest the existing RGUKT campus in Basara, which currently houses around 9,000 engineering students, and improve accessibility for rural students.

RGUKT, established in 2008, offers six undergraduate engineering courses and has an intake of about 1,500 students annually.

Telangana to form College Service Commission

The state has also decided to form the Telangana Government College Service Commission (TGCSC), which will serve as a central agency for recruiting teaching staff in state universities, degrees, polytechnic, and DIET colleges. This decision aims to address vacancies in educational institutions.

State to review NEP-2020 before any decision

The sub-committee discussed the Centre’s New Educational Policy-2020 (NEP) and resolved to study its implementation in other states before making a decision on adopting it in Telangana. Officials were directed to examine the benefits and challenges of the policy.

Polytechnic colleges to soon offer courses on AI

Nine polytechnic colleges, including those in Hyderabad, Warangal and other districts, will soon see upgrades to include courses in Computer Science Engineering (CSE), CSE (AI&ML), and CSE (Data Science). The objective is to enhance the scope of education in these areas.

Cabinet sub-committee discusses guidelines on coaching centres

The Cabinet sub-committee also discussed the Union government’s guidelines on the Regulation of Coaching Centers.

IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, who is the chairman of the sub-committee, and Panchayat Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka) raised concerns over the fee burden and safety issues faced by students.

The government plans to enforce these guidelines more strictly.