HYDERABAD: Making it clear that he would not hesitate to send those who encroach state land to jail, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday reiterated that the government will remove all illegal constructions within the full tank level and buffer zones of water bodies and nalas.

“Some people are making irresponsible comments on HYDRAA. Floods are occurring due to encroachment of ponds, lakes and canals. Poor people are at the receiving end of such natural calamities. Wealthy people have built farmhouses in Gandipet and Himayatsagar and let sewage into the lakes,” Revanth said.

He was addressing the gathering after participating in the passing-out parade of sub-inspector cadets at the RVBR Telangana Police Academy here.

The chief minister appealed to all illegal occupants of water bodies to voluntarily vacate and demolish their illegal constructions.

“If they do not budge, the government will not hesitate to demolish all illegal structures on water bodies,” the chief minister said.

He added that though some encroachers may get temporary relief from courts, the government will not relent and approach courts to get the stay orders vacated and remove the encroachments.

He said: “There is no question of regularisation of structures in FTL and buffer zones. There are schemes to regularise constructions in government lands, but none for illegal structures in FTL, buffer zones and nalas.”

He also made it clear that encroachments will be removed for the Musi Riverfront Development Project and 2BHK houses will be constructed for those living along the river. “The government will rehabilitate all these 11,000 people,” Revanth announced.