BJP, BRS out to destabilise my govt: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BJP and BRS of trying to destabilise his government, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asserted that strict enforcement of anti-defection law would secure his government and that the existing 65 seats would then be sufficient for its stability. “If the Representation of the People Act and the anti-defection Act are strict, it will benefit the Congress,” he said and added, “those who previously encouraged defections are now preaching morality.”

Revanth, however, was reluctant to comment on the recent high court directive concerning disqualification of petitions. He said: “This matter falls under the purview of the court and the Speaker. I will not comment on it. The Speaker will make a decision independently.”

It may be recalled that so far 10 BRS MLAs, including Arekapudi Gandhi who was recently appointed the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman, joined the Congress.

In an informal chat with reporters in Delhi, the CM clarified that the PAC chairman post is traditionally given to an opposition party MLA. He asked BRS to explain why, if they believe Arekapudi Gandhi’s switch to the Congress is an issue, they did not raise objections when the Assembly reported that the BRS had 38 MLAs on the last day of the previous session.

Revanth also questioned why the BRS appointed AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi as PAC chairman in 2019 when the Congress was the principal opposition party in the state.

CM: KCR’s family should apologise to settlers

Responding to BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy’s comments about settlers from Andhra, the chief minister said: “The BRS wants votes of settlers but does not give them posts or tickets. KCR’s family should explain Kaushik Reddy’s comments and apologise to the settlers.”

Meanwhile, during his visit to Delhi, Revanth met with AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal to reportedly discuss Cabinet expansion and other party-related issues.