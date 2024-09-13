Celebrate liberation day officially: BJP to Telangana government

HYDERABAD: BJP Legislative Party leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy on Thursday called on the state government to officially observe liberation day and ensure the implementation of the six guarantees promised by the Congress in letter and spirit.

The BJP legislative party met under the chairmanship of Maheshwar Reddy in the Assembly on Thursday.

In the meeting, party leaders urged the Congress government to implement an unconditional loan waiver for all farmers in the state, issue new ration cards and release funds for the flood-affected without delay. They also insisted that the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) function impartially. They also demanded disqualification of MLAs who had defected from the BRS to the Congress, based on the High Court’s directives.

The BJP legislators also discussed raising public awareness about the Waqf Amendment Bill and advocating for the protection of endowment lands. MPs K Laxman, DK Aruna, Konda Visweshwar Reddy, Arvind Dharmapuri, Godem Nagesh and Eatala Rajender, MLC AVN Reddy and MLAs Payal Shankar, KV Ramana Reddy, P Rakesh Reddy, Palvai Harish, Rama Rao Patil and D Suryanarayana were present.

‘BRS, Cong adopting diversion tactics’

Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay stated that both the BRS and Congress were engaging in diversion tactics. Sanjay suggested that both parties were attempting to shift the focus from public issues by stirring up unnecessary controversies as they were facing “anti-incumbency”.