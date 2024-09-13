Central team visits Kodad to assess flood damage

SURYAPET: A Central team visited the Kodad constituency on Thursday to assess the flood damage in Gondriyala, Togarrai and Kagita Ramachandrapuram villages due to the recent rains.

The team, consisting of Colonel KP Singh, Mahesh Kumar and Shantinadh Shivappa, toured the constituency and inspected the flood-affected houses, fields and damaged electricity poles. The farmers who suffered losses appealed to the Central team for support.

Continuing with the inspections of collapsed houses, the team also examined the mandal primary school and high school to assess the toll of damage on public institutions.

The team advised the Panchayat Secretary to spray bleaching powder and take ucarry out anti-larvae operations to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases in villages. They instructed medical officers to conduct door-to-door fever surveys three times within a span of 15 days.

Later, they inspected the road and bridge damaged due to the floods in Togarrai village. After inspecting the breach in Nagarjunasagar’s left canal at Kagita Ramachandrapuram of Nadigudem, the team instructed the officials to complete the canal lining work, fill the breach and release water to ayacut.

Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar explained the damage to the team through a photo exhibition.