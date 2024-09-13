Experts press for intervention for maternal mental health in rural Telangana

HYDERABAD: The George Institute for Global Health India, in collaboration with the University of Oxford, NIMHANS and UNICEF hosted a regional consultation on “Maternal Mental Health for rural Telangana” on Thursday in Hyderabad. The event saw discussions on the challenges faced by women in rural India and the scope for improving maternal mental health.

The consultation brought together 20 representatives from six districts in the state from diverse non-governmental organisations, and community-based organisations including women’s collectives and district health departments specialising in areas such as women’s and child health, and gender-based violence. It underscored the importance of co-creating an integrated Perinatal Mental Health (PRAMH) intervention that addresses the modifiable social determinants of health.

Highlights of the discussion included identifying major challenges in maternal mental health in rural India, discussing the role of social determinants in shaping maternal mental health and exploring potential solutions. Apart from this, it provided valuable insights and strategies for maternal mental health support, and building collaborations with NGOs, CBOs, and government agencies in rural Telangana to ensure sustainable implementation and long-term impact.

Experts suggested the need for a framework for integrating social factors into mental health care during pregnancy and childbirth. They highlighted the need for integrated interventions that address both maternal mental health and the underlying social determinants, such as gender inequality, poverty, domestic violence, and stigma.

Dr Vinod Babji, Medical Officer, and Nodal Officer of NCDS, Siddipet, Telangana District emphasised the importance of perinatal mental health. He said, “Identifying and providing preventive care is pivotal in promoting maternal health and ensuring optimal pregnancy outcomes. Mental health issues can lead to mental illness if untreated over the long run. It is crucial to recognise that prevention is better than cure.”