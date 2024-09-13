Justice league: HC stays NLDC orders against Telangana Discoms

Justice Chada Vijay Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday stayed a decision of the National Load Dispatch Centre (NLDC) barring Telangana Discoms from participating in electricity bids.

The NLDC decision was based on a complaint filed by the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited following a dispute over an unpaid amount of Rs 261.31 crore related to the purchase of electricity from Chhattisgarh.

Appearing for the TGSPDCL, Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy said that the NLDC’s decision to list TGSPDCL in the list of defaulters on the Payment Ratification And Analysis in Power procurement for bringing Transparency in Invoicing (Praapti) website was illegal. He told the court that the matter was still under consideration by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Earlier, the PGCIL claimed Rs 261.31 crore from the TGSPDCL for a Long-Term Access Corridor that was partially relinquished. Initially, TGSPDCL sought an LTA for 2,000 MW but later requested a reduction to 1,000 MW due to its inability to clinch a Power Purchase Agreement for the full capacity. The remaining 1,000 MW was never operationalised due to a lack of necessary approvals.

The court, after reviewing the writ petition, issued notices to the relevant respondent authorities, including Grid Controller of India Limited, and stayed the listing of TGSPDCL in the defaulter list on the Praapti website.