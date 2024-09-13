Justice league: HC stays NLDC orders against Telangana Discoms

Justice Chada Vijay Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday stayed a decision of the National Load Dispatch Centre (NLDC) barring Telangana Discoms from participating in electricity bids.
The NLDC decision was based on a complaint filed by the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited following a dispute over an unpaid amount of Rs 261.31 crore related to the purchase of electricity from Chhattisgarh.
Appearing for the TGSPDCL, Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy said that the NLDC’s decision to list TGSPDCL in the list of defaulters on the Payment Ratification And Analysis in Power procurement for bringing Transparency in Invoicing (Praapti) website was illegal. He told the court that the matter was still under consideration by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission.
Earlier, the PGCIL claimed Rs 261.31 crore from the TGSPDCL for a Long-Term Access Corridor that was partially relinquished. Initially, TGSPDCL sought an LTA for 2,000 MW but later requested a reduction to 1,000 MW due to its inability to clinch a Power Purchase Agreement for the full capacity. The remaining 1,000 MW was never operationalised due to a lack of necessary approvals.
The court, after reviewing the writ petition, issued notices to the relevant respondent authorities, including Grid Controller of India Limited, and stayed the listing of TGSPDCL in the defaulter list on the Praapti website.
HC: Transfer model school teachers as per 2023 guidelines
Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to effect transfers for teachers working in model schools as per the Telangana Model Schools Teachers (Regulation of Transfers) Guidelines, 2023.
In his orders to the state government, represented by its special chief secretary, the commissioner and director of School Education, and the additional director of model schools, Justice Bheemapaka emphasised the need for a final seniority list and the awarding of entitlement points strictly in accordance with the law.
The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by S Venkata Ramesh and 14 other teachers. They challenged the guidelines on the regulation of transfers, arguing that they contradicted a GO dated June 18, 2018, which banned transfers and is still in effect. They also highlighted that a seniority list for Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in model schools had not yet been finalised, despite the court’s directions in a previous ruling on November 17, 2022.
The petitioners argued that the newly issued guidelines for calculating entitlement points — based on service, station points, and age — were arbitrary, illegal, and in violation of Articles 14, 16, and 21 as well as being contrary to GO 81. They demanded parity in entitlement points with those appointed in June 2013, pursuant to the notification dated February 6, 2012.