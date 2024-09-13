Kaushik’s remarks rile Andhraites, BRS in damage control mode

HYDERABAD: For the first time after the formation of a separate Telangana state in 2014, debates on issues like “local and non-local” and “Andhra and Telangana” have begun in political circles.
The trigger was the war of words that ensued between MLAs Arekapudi Gandhi and Padi Kaushik Reddy, which turned into a violent showdown at the latter’s residence in Madhapur on Thursday.
Kaushik termed Gandhi an “Andhraite,” while the latter called the former a “non-local” who went to Huzurabad from Karimnagar to contest the 2023 Assembly elections.
In those elections, the Congress drew a blank in Hyderabad, where most of the Andhra-origin people in the state live.
The BRS leaders fear that if the Andhra-Telangana conflict is resurrected, the party might lose support in Hyderabad and cede ground to the Congress. The BRS can ill afford antagonising Andhraites at a time when its chips are down and it is out of power.
Adds new dimension to state politics
Politically shrewd as always, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who was in Delhi on Thursday, said that the BRS won Assembly seats in Hyderabad with the support of Andhra settlers. He pointed out that the pink party’s violent opposition to the appointment of Gandhi as the PAC chairman appears to have sprung from its hatred for the Andhra settlers.
His comments have added a new dimension to state politics even as the BRS is trying to limit the damage with statements that it was never against Andhraites in Hyderabad and their interests.
With Kaushik Reddy handing out a warning to Gandhi that he would be sent back to Andhra, the feelings of the Andhrites both in Hyderabad and in AP seem to have been ruffled.
BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao would have to summon his resourcefulness to extricate the party from the sensitive political morass that it is now steeped in.
The Congress leaders are questioning BRS MLAs from Hyderabad on how they could defend Kaushik Reddy’s comments.
The pink party leaders are watching the unfolding scenario, unsure of where it would finally lead. A few BRS corporators have already joined the ruling Congress and with Koushik Reddy’s remarks, the remaining corporators also might contemplate joining the Congress to remain politically afloat.
BRS leaders wary of losing support
