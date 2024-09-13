Kaushik’s remarks rile Andhraites, BRS in damage control mode

HYDERABAD: For the first time after the formation of a separate Telangana state in 2014, debates on issues like “local and non-local” and “Andhra and Telangana” have begun in political circles.

The trigger was the war of words that ensued between MLAs Arekapudi Gandhi and Padi Kaushik Reddy, which turned into a violent showdown at the latter’s residence in Madhapur on Thursday.

Kaushik termed Gandhi an “Andhraite,” while the latter called the former a “non-local” who went to Huzurabad from Karimnagar to contest the 2023 Assembly elections.

In those elections, the Congress drew a blank in Hyderabad, where most of the Andhra-origin people in the state live.

The BRS leaders fear that if the Andhra-Telangana conflict is resurrected, the party might lose support in Hyderabad and cede ground to the Congress. The BRS can ill afford antagonising Andhraites at a time when its chips are down and it is out of power.