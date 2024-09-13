Onus on Telangana government to ensure smooth immersions: BGUS

HYDERABAD: Warning that the state government would be held responsible if anything goes amiss, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) on Thursday asserted that immersions will take place on NTR Marg Road and Necklace Road of Hussainsagar on September 17.

Immersion should be allowed in water bodies, including the Hussainsagar, without restrictions or causing obstacles to the devotees like in 2022 and 2023, the BGUS said.

BJP leader Kompella Madhavi Latha, who the party fielded as its candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 General Elections, warned that if the devotees are stopped from immersing Ganesh idols in the water bodies, the idols would not be moved from the temporary pandals set up for the festivities in the city, thus making them permanent temples. ‘’We are anxiously waiting for the ninth day immersions, my dear Hindus. This is not our problem or the problem of the BGUS. The entire issue is between the court and the state government. They need to facilitate immersion of large idols in whatever ponds and tanks they want to make for the ninth and tenth day immersion,” she said at a presser.