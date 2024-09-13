PCB issues notices to Sangareddy Municipality over contaminated water

SANGAREDDY: A day after a story, with the headline ‘Water polluted by dumpyard proves bane of farmers’ was published in these columns, the Pollution Control Board (PCB) issued notices to the Sangareddy Municipal Commissioner on Thursday.

It was reported that a large amount of water — contaminated by the run-off from the dumping yard, set up by civic body — entered the pond and agricultural fields on the outskirts of Fasalwadi village.

Taking cognisance of the matter, district Collector Valluru Kranthi directed the PCB executive engineer (EE) to visit the field, collect samples of the polluted water and send them to the PCB zonal office for testing.

EE Geetha told TNIE that the garbage dumped in the yard was not segregated. Additionally, she said that the civic body officials failed to obtain the necessary permissions from the PCB and added that several norms were flouted.

While a report on the matter was submitted to the district collector on Thursday, Geetha said a notice was issued seeking an explanation from the Sangareddy municipal officials for not following rules in the dumping yard.