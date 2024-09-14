Contractor locks school to protest against unpaid dues

KAMAREDDY: Devunipally police registered a case against contractor Cheeti Nikhil Rao on Thursday for allegedly putting a lock on a Zilla Parishad (ZP) School in Chinnamallareddy village in Kamareddy district.

Official sources said the contractor locked the school without informing anyone and switched off his cell phone before leaving. The school staff and students were under trees for a few hours. Upon arriving at the school, officials contacted Nikhil Rao through villagers and convinced him to unlock the school.

The contractor explained that two years ago he completed the work in the government school which cost Rs 20 lakh. However, the government did not sanction the outstanding bills to date. He said that despite paying interest on the invested amount, the villagers and the school staff did not support him. “So to register a protest, I locked the school,” said Nikhil Rao.

Meanwhile, a user shared the incident on X, which immediately garnered attention from the CMO, who then directed the collector to register a police case against the contractor.

Sources said that during the previous BRS government under the Mana Ouru Mana Badi programme, contractors completed the construction works in selected schools spending lakhs of rupees based on local MLAs’ requests. However, the works have not been registered in the books and the bills are still to be paid.