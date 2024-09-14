Identify areas for modern dumping yards: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha

SANGAREDDY: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha has directed the officials to identify places for setting up modern dumping yards in eight municipalities including Sangareddy.

The minister on Friday attended a review meeting in Sangareddy. Collector Valluru Kranthi and representatives from various industries of the district were also present.

Speaking at the meeting, Damodar Rajanarsimha suggested that a scientific disposal system be established along with daily garbage collection so that no sanitation problems arise in any municipality.

He advised the officials to conduct mosquito fogging two to three times a week and take other necessary measures to prevent their growth.

The minister asked the industries in the district to spend two per cent of their income under the CSR fund every year. He suggested that the owners spend the CSR funds on the construction of government schools, hospitals and other necessary things.

Speaking about the farmers, he asked the collector to ensure that those who lost their crops due to rains receive compensation from the government. He added that damaged government buildings, schools and hostels need to be repaired.

The minister directed the officials to make sure that the Jinnaram Primary Health Center in the industrial area remains open 24/7.