State submits detailed report on Tapgate probe

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court was on Friday informed that the state government has submitted a report detailing the progress of investigation into the alleged phone-tapping case that has come to be known as “Tapgate”. The bench was hearing a suo motu writ petition alleging the phone tapping of a sitting high court judge. On June 4, the bench issued notices to several high-ranking officials, including the Union home secretary, the Telangana chief secretary, the DGP, the principal secretary (home), the additional DGP (Intelligence), and the Hyderabad police commissioner directing them to file counter-affidavits on the matter.

The principal secretary (home), who is responsible for overseeing the investigation, was tasked with providing an update to the court on the status of the probe into the alleged phone tapping. During the hearing on Friday, Additional Advocate General Md Imran Khan informed the bench that the state government had submitted a report detailing the progress of the investigation. Additionally, the court adjourned the hearing to two weeks for further proceedings.