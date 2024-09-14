Telangana’s iconic tourist centres to get global boost

HYDERABAD: The state government is exploring the development of three iconic tourism centres, Ramappa in Mulugu, Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda and Nallamala Tourism Cluster in Nagarkurnool to a global scale under the Union government’s Capital Assistance scheme.

The Telangana Tourism Development Corporation, the nodal agency for tourism development, promotion and management in Telangana, is seeking consultants to prepare detailed project reports for these tourism centres. The corporation has invited proposals for selection of consultants to develop the DPRs for the three centres.

The Department of Expenditure (DoE), Ministry of Finance, has issued guidelines for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investments. One of the sub-projects under this scheme is the “development of iconic tourist centres to a global scale”. The Ministry of Tourism has issued operational guidelines and suggested the states submit DPRs. Projects funded under this scheme must be completed by March 31, 2026.

The aim of this scheme is to provide long-term, interest free loans for up to 50 years to states for the comprehensive development of iconic tourist centres in the country. These loans will support the branding and global marketing of these centres, and they are designed to foster local economic growth and create employment opportunities through sustainable tourism projects. Projects under this scheme will be developed using a challenge-mode methodology.

The scheme intends to create a comprehensive tourist experience while adopting responsible tourism practices. Each project’s funding limit is up to Rs 100 crore, with a maximum of Rs 250 crore per state. Only shortlisted proposals that meet the scheme’s guidelines and objectives will receive funding support.